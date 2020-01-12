Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Shawn Anthony Barber, 32, Paullina, Iowa, forgery; sentenced Jan. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Salvador Carrasco Chaidez, 22, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Jan. 7, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Antonio Juan Garcia, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Jan. 7, 10 years prison.
Gatkek Dual Lieth, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 8, five years prison, two years probation.
Michael George Mertz, 44, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 9, 60 days jail.
Nicole Marie Moninger, 34, Sioux City, credit cart fraud; sentenced Jan. 6, deferred judgment, two years probation.
You have free articles remaining.
Miguel Pastran, 22, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Jan. 6, deferred judgment, three years probation for criminal mischief, seven days jail for OWI.
Trent Allan Smith, 48, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 8, 10 years prison suspended, five years probation.
Matthew Clayton Tacner, 35, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense, operating while intoxicated, driving while license barred; sentenced Jan. 7, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Miguel Angel Lopez, 25, Fort Dodge, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, driving while license barred; sentenced Jan. 9, five years prison suspended, four years probation.
Monica Anne Lopez, 45, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Jan. 6, 15 years prison suspended, four years probation.