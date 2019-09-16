Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Richard Austin Davis, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 6, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
William Ricky Bowes Jr., 35, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
You have free articles remaining.
Royce Lamonte Freemont, 45, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 11, five years prison.
Ronaldo Lira, 21, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Sept. 11, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Travis Hurni, 47, Sioux City, eluding, failure to appear; sentenced Sept. 12, 10 years prison.