Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Richard Austin Davis, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 6, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

William Ricky Bowes Jr., 35, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Royce Lamonte Freemont, 45, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 11, five years prison.

Ronaldo Lira, 21, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Sept. 11, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Travis Hurni, 47, Sioux City, eluding, failure to appear; sentenced Sept. 12, 10 years prison.

