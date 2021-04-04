Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Matthew Wayne Zinnel, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 28, five years prison.
Jamie Lee Woten, 29, Cushing, Iowa, third-degree theft; sentenced March 18, 60 days jail.
Duane Lewis Twite Jr., 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced March 17, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Robert Russell Thompson, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced March 25, five years prison.
Matthew Blake Peers, 31, Sioux City, forgery (three counts), second-degree theft; sentenced March 16, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ashley Rae Matheny, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced March 29, five years prison.
Nicholas Cyril Huot Matheny, 32, forgery; sentenced March 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Samuel Paul Moreno, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced March 26, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Eastley James Bolton Jr., 41, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement), eluding; sentenced March 29, 15 years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Billy Williams Navarrete, 27, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, eluding, possession of a controlled substance, simple domestic abuse assault; sentencing March 25, five years prison.
Ricardo Jaime Vital, 29, Sergeant Bluff, eluding, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 25, 15 years prison.