Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane

Keenan Lee Randall, 42, Sioux City, serious domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 25, 30 days jail, one year probation.

Clay Wayne Hoffman, 37, Sioux City, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Jeffrey Vaneldik, 25, Anthon, Iowa, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 24, five years prison suspended, four years probation.

Stefanie Danielle Wilkins, 34, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 9, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Bobby L. Martin, 33, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Aug. 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Sarah Raquael Jordan, 19, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 9, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Lisa Marie Bolan, 43, Sioux Falls, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 24, five years prison.

Courtney Tebo, 42, Omaha, forgery, interference with official acts; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison, three years probation on forgery charge, 20 days jail for interference charge.

Darren Lee Alan Cleveland, 33, Sioux City, first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 24, 10 years prison suspended, three years prison for theft, 20 days jail for possession.

Danielle Shultz, 36, Sioux City, child endangerment; sentenced Aug. 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Chad Alan Johnson, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 23, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

James Joseph Chrestensen Jr., 35, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 23, five years prison.

Jeremy Allen Martin, 43, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jason Royce Parker, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 24, 15 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Joshua Ronald Dixson, 38, Hawarden, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 12, five years prison.

Jose Blanchard Rosales, 26, Sioux City, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense, driving while license barred; sentenced Aug. 23, five years prison suspended, three years probation for eluding, 30 days jail on other charges.

Angela Brooke Tranmer, 41, Sioux City, second-degree theft, credit card fraud; sentenced Aug. 22, five years prison suspended, two year probation for theft, 30 days jail for credit card fraud.

Samantha Ann Beckler, 31, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jesse Robert Davis, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 15, five years prison.

Tiffany Ann Gagnon, 46, Sergeant Bluff, distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced Aug. 15, deferred judgment, five years probation.

Alicia Marie LaPointe, 48, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 25, five years prison.