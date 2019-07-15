{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Zachary Hindman

James Thornton, 24, Sergeant Bluff, second-degree theft, probation violation; sentenced July 11, probation revoked, seven years prison.

Jacob John Jueny, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 11, 15 years prison.

Alena Marie Moniz, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 11, five years prison.

David Harold Hattig, 49, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced July 10, five years prison.

Darrell Lewis Williams, 55, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced July 8, five years prison.

Venetia A. Torres, 38, Sibley, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced July 3, 69 days jail.

Andres Clifford Loza, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced July 8, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

