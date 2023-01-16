 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Josephine Marie Saul, 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 12, five years prison.

Nicholas Ryan Parker, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 12, five years prison.

Sarah Jo Saunsoci, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 9, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Before Judge James Daane

Amilcar Felix Gabriel, 49, Sioux City, enticing a minor; sentenced Jan. 9, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Victor Hugo Chavez, 42, Sioux City, failure to appear, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced Jan. 11, 150 days jail.

