Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Josephine Marie Saul, 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 12, five years prison.
Nicholas Ryan Parker, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 12, five years prison.
Sarah Jo Saunsoci, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 9, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Amilcar Felix Gabriel, 49, Sioux City, enticing a minor; sentenced Jan. 9, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Victor Hugo Chavez, 42, Sioux City, failure to appear, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced Jan. 11, 150 days jail.