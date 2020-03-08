Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge John Ackerman
Shai-I Wayla Dotson, 35, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (two counts); sentenced March 5, 90 days jail, two years probation.
Candy Jo Beldin, 28, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced March 5, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Keygan Shayne Egdorf, 23, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison.
Jaleisa Hayes, 31, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced March 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Terry Baker Jr., 27, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Michael Allen Benecke, 37, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced March 2, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Dustin Ray Lesline, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 2, five years prison.
Benjamin Alvar Chul Humbert, 36, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 4, five years prison.
William Raney Sisemore, 33, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced March 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Andrew David Miller, 26, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, probation violation; sentenced March 4, five years prison suspended, three years probation, probation revoked, 150 days jail.
Julius Dean Kracke, 43, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 2, five years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Emilia Louanne Comesflying, 24, Onawa, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 24, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
You have free articles remaining.
Logan Tyrone Saul, 30, Sioux City, second-degree theft, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Feb. 24, five years prison.
Travis Van Fossen, 37, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 25, five years prison.
Somsak Saythongphet, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Erica Jo Sams, 37, Council Bluffs, forgery; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Phillip Antonio Plummer, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Scott Anthony Ristau, 57, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense, driving while license barred; sentenced Feb. 21, four years prison.
Phillip John Bockholt, 42, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 26, 10 years prison.
Leon Dean Bearshield, 46, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison.
Brad Barton, 60, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 20, five years prison.
Tyrone Spencer Larush, 19, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding; sentenced Feb. 27, 10 years prison.
Levi James Bergenske, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation, eluding, interference with official acts; sentenced Feb. 26, 15 years prison.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Jens Christopher Bossow, 41, Dakota City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 26, 10 years prison.