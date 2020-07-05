Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Raymond Hardy Jr., 55, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced June 18, five years prison.
Wendel Justenis Hellan, 39, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 26, 60 days jail, two years probation.
Manaen Faltai Rave, 21, South Sioux City, assault on a peace officer, second-degree theft, probation violation; sentenced June 22, probation revoked, 15 years prison.
Andres Gabriel Botello, 21, Sioux City, serious assault, assault on a peace officer (two counts); sentenced June 25, 270 days jail, one year probation.
Kiran Cayou, 20, Sioux City, attempted first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 24, 10 years prison.
Alicia Rios, 18, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 23, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Raymond Edward Barron Jr., 37, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, operating a vehicle without owner's consent (two counts), eluding; sentenced June 22, nine years prison.
Jayme Joseph Smith, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced June 22, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Bryan Allyn Miller, 48, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Rochelle Kaye Dawdy, 55, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Alec Nicholas Nelson, 28, Moville, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Irvin Joseph Hills Jr., 22, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 30, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Daniel James Johnson, 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced June 30, 15 years prison.
