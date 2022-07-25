 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Trejin Cylus Fasthorse, 23, Sioux Falls, first-degree theft, operating while intoxicated; sentenced July 21, 10 years prison.

Pamela Hansen, 54, Sioux City, third-degree theft, sentenced July 15, two years prison suspended, one year probation.

Charles Edward Bugely, 42, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), failure to appear (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced July 18, 15 years prison.

Gutemberg Pedraza, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 18, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Kevin Warfield, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

