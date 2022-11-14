Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison.
Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 27, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Jennifer Lynn Stinton, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison.
Carter David Crum, 23, Moville, Iowa, third-degree burglary, trafficking in a stolen weapon; sentenced Nov. 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Jason Matthew Green, 41, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 7, 20 days jail.
Justin Darnyll Kitcheyan, 19, South Sioux City, credit card fraud; sentenced Nov. 8, 60 days jail.
Dustin Ray Lesline, 43, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Seth Rhyen Mauer, 28, Le Mars, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Alex James Niedermyer, 27, Onawa, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.