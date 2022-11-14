 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler

Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison.

Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 27, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Jennifer Lynn Stinton, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison.

Carter David Crum, 23, Moville, Iowa, third-degree burglary, trafficking in a stolen weapon; sentenced Nov. 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.

People are also reading…

Jason Matthew Green, 41, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 7, 20 days jail.

Justin Darnyll Kitcheyan, 19, South Sioux City, credit card fraud; sentenced Nov. 8, 60 days jail.

Dustin Ray Lesline, 43, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Seth Rhyen Mauer, 28, Le Mars, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Alex James Niedermyer, 27, Onawa, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News