Before Judge Patrick Tott

Matthew Frederick Spring, 24, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, probation violation; sentenced April 10, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Silas Bui, 23, Sioux City, third-degree theft, interference with official acts; sentenced April 11, two years prison suspended, two years probation on theft charge, 10 days jail on interference charge.

Triston Bailey Rogers, 23, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced April 9, 365 days jail.

Joseph John Edwards, 47, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree burglary (habitual offender); sentenced April 8, 15 years prison.

Nikarra Ashlyn Macmain, 26, Ashton, Iowa, lottery theft (two counts); sentenced April 8, five years prison.

James Earl Levi Wagner, 38, Sheldon, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 9, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Christopher Sean Boatman, 28, Galva, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 11, five years prison.

Rochelle Danielle Rave, 38, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced April 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Gracina Jacquelyn Renfro, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 8, five years prison.

