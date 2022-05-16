 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Sheldon Morris, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced May 3, 10 years prison.

Luke Matthew Monical, 35, Sioux City, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced May 9, 15 years prison.

Joshua Crow Hernandez, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 9, five years prison.

Armando Estrada Jr., 35, Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced May 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation on tax stamp charge, two days jail on possession charge.

Michael Cooks, 21, Sioux City, trafficking in stolen weapons; sentenced April 26, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Eric Douglas Curtis, 38, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced April 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Rhonda Lee Spencer, 54, Sioux City, second-degree theft, perjury; sentenced April 8, 10 years prison.

Before Judge James Daane

Mary Louise Blair, 52, Sioux City, willful injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent; sentenced April 26, 15 years prison.

