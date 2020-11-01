Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Ricky Allen Johnson, 38, Sergeant Bluff, forgery; sentenced Oct. 29, deferred judgment, five years probation.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Julie Ann Larose, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ryan Robert Deming, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 28, five years prison.
Jacob William Monell, 33, Sioux City, forgery, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Oct. 26, 15 years prison.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.