 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Corey Lee Krotz, 40, Sioux City, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Aaron Frazier, 33, Sioux City, assault causing serious injury; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, four years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Kevin Latrell Warfield, 28, Sioux City, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Tyson Thayer Ford, 41, Sioux City, aggravated domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 1, 100 days jail, one year probation.

Before Judge James Daane

David Ray Plafcan, 41, Dakota City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced June 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

People are also reading…

Dan Richard Leckband, 56, Salix, Iowa, felon in possession of a firearm, sentenced June 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Sharon Lynn Paramo, 42, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced June 2, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Brown family music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News