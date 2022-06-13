Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Corey Lee Krotz, 40, Sioux City, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Aaron Frazier, 33, Sioux City, assault causing serious injury; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, four years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Kevin Latrell Warfield, 28, Sioux City, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Tyson Thayer Ford, 41, Sioux City, aggravated domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 1, 100 days jail, one year probation.
Before Judge James Daane
David Ray Plafcan, 41, Dakota City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced June 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Dan Richard Leckband, 56, Salix, Iowa, felon in possession of a firearm, sentenced June 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Sharon Lynn Paramo, 42, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced June 2, five years prison suspended, three years probation.