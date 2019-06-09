Before Judge Tod Deck
Brent William Bennett, 44, Marcus, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 6, five year prison suspended, two years probation.
Lexie Blachnik, 26, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced June 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Julio Bonilla Reyes, 30, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Byron James McNeely, 50, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jeffery Emmanuel Rivas, 19, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced June 4, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Tanner Baby-Dreamer Sayavong, 20, Omaha, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced June 5, 10 years prison suspended, five years probation.
Chauncey Lee Tyndall, 34, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced June 3, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Eldon Dennis Wabashaw, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 6, deferred judgment, two years probation.