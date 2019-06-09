{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Tod Deck

Brent William Bennett, 44, Marcus, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 6, five year prison suspended, two years probation.

Lexie Blachnik, 26, Sioux City, failure to appear; sentenced June 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Julio Bonilla Reyes, 30, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Byron James McNeely, 50, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jeffery Emmanuel Rivas, 19, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced June 4, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Tanner Baby-Dreamer Sayavong, 20, Omaha, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced June 5, 10 years prison suspended, five years probation.

Chauncey Lee Tyndall, 34, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced June 3, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Eldon Dennis Wabashaw, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 6, deferred judgment, two years probation.

