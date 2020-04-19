Latest Woodbury County court report

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Before Judge Tod Deck
Quentin James Trudell, 43, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced April 15, 90 days jail.
Angelia Maria Zavala, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced April 15, probation revoked, 10 years prison.
Felipe Dejesus Alcarez Jr., 30, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced April 13, five years prison.
Robinson Nguyen, 39, Selma, California, second-degree theft; sentenced April 13, five years prison.
Daron Kiser Triplett, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Danny Lee Hansen, 57, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft; sentenced March 10, two years prison suspended for burglary charge, 19 days jail for theft, two years probation.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.