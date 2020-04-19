You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Tod Deck

Quentin James Trudell, 43, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced April 15, 90 days jail.

Angelia Maria Zavala, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced April 15, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Felipe Dejesus Alcarez Jr., 30, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced April 13, five years prison.

Robinson Nguyen, 39, Selma, California, second-degree theft; sentenced April 13, five years prison.

Daron Kiser Triplett, 27, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Danny Lee Hansen, 57, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft; sentenced March 10, two years prison suspended for burglary charge, 19 days jail for theft, two years probation.

