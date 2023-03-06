Before Judge Tod Deck
Sercuse Aliwis, 21, Sioux City, third-degree burglary -- second offense; sentenced March 2, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Sherrion Alicia Blunt, 40, Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced March 2, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Dexter James Lloyd Noear, 33, Sergeant Bluff, operating without owner's consent; sentenced Feb.27, 20 days jail.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Dawnika Joelle Walker, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 27, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Christian Javier Tinajero, 19, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Feb. 27, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Kacie Lee Mammen, 41, Correctionville, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 27, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Joshua Edgar Parker, 46, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Feb. 28, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Steven Gene Lundgren, 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 1, 10 years prison.
Issac M. Schlenger, 41, Washta, Iowa, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Timothy Brian Bailey, 43, James, Iowa, second-degree theft, first-degree theft, driving while license barred; sentenced March 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Leslie Jon Cournoyer, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 2, five years prison suspended, two years probation.