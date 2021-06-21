Latest Woodbury County court report

 Skip to main content
Before Judge Roger Sailer

Beau Galen Artist, 35, Sioux City, stalking; sentenced June 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Dequan Martez Lillard, 20, Sioux City, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary; sentenced June 17, 10 years prison.

Nevin Mahkwa Masquat, 29, Winnebago, Nebraska, second-degree theft, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation on theft, eluding charges, 10 days jail for OWI.

Cristine Anne Breffle, 55, South Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Kevin Joe Hall, 36, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced June 17, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

