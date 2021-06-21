Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Beau Galen Artist, 35, Sioux City, stalking; sentenced June 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Dequan Martez Lillard, 20, Sioux City, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary; sentenced June 17, 10 years prison.
Nevin Mahkwa Masquat, 29, Winnebago, Nebraska, second-degree theft, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation on theft, eluding charges, 10 days jail for OWI.
Cristine Anne Breffle, 55, South Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Kevin Joe Hall, 36, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced June 17, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
