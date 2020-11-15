Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
William Dion Hunter, 25, Winnebago, Nebraska, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 29, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Carlos Daniel Torres, 21, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Nov. 10, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Samuel Joseph Robinson, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced Nov. 6, seven years prison suspended, two years probation.
Carlos Michael Ruiz, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 6, five years prison.
Mark Jacob Gray, 39, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 6, five years prison.
