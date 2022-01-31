 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge James Daane

Terry Norman Jones, 50, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Nathan William Corbin, 38, Remsen, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Joseph Daniel Socknat, 26, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Jan. 13, 15 years prison.

Andrew Micheal Squibb, 18, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, conspiracy; sentenced Jan. 13, deferred judgment, five years probation.

Brandon Lee Sam, 29, Sioux City, trespassing; sentenced Jan. 24, 30 days jail.

Jason Royce Parker, 31, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

People are also reading…

Tresa Ranae Stephanie Fiedler, 22, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Raichell Rose Shanks, 33, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Jan. 24, three years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Moxx Niquan Brode Hanson, 18, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 24, 10 years.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Brian Matthew Mouw, 44, Kingsley, Iowa, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 25, 10 years prison.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News