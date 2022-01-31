Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane
Terry Norman Jones, 50, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nathan William Corbin, 38, Remsen, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Joseph Daniel Socknat, 26, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Jan. 13, 15 years prison.
Andrew Micheal Squibb, 18, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, conspiracy; sentenced Jan. 13, deferred judgment, five years probation.
Brandon Lee Sam, 29, Sioux City, trespassing; sentenced Jan. 24, 30 days jail.
Jason Royce Parker, 31, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
People are also reading…
Tresa Ranae Stephanie Fiedler, 22, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 26, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.
Raichell Rose Shanks, 33, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Jan. 24, three years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Moxx Niquan Brode Hanson, 18, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 24, 10 years.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Brian Matthew Mouw, 44, Kingsley, Iowa, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 25, 10 years prison.