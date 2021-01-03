 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Dustin Duncan, 42, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced Dec. 29, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation on possession with intent to deliver charge, 20 days jail on possession charge, 15 days jail on prescription drug charge.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News