Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Kuot Chuol Ngut, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced June 20, 10 years prison suspended, five years probation.
Thomas Barton, 38, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced June 20, 60 days jail.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Daniel Richard Martin, 40, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 9, five years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Debra Dorine Dawdy, 59, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 17, five years prison.
Noel Elier Perez-Plascencia, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 17, five years prison.