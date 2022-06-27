 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kuot Chuol Ngut, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced June 20, 10 years prison suspended, five years probation.

Thomas Barton, 38, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced June 20, 60 days jail.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Daniel Richard Martin, 40, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 9, five years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Debra Dorine Dawdy, 59, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 17, five years prison.

Noel Elier Perez-Plascencia, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 17, five years prison.

