Before Judge Patrick Tott
Dorothy Ann Hanson, 56, Sioux Falls, forgery, failure to appear; sentenced March 13, five years prison.
Jose Manuel, 25, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced March 11, 20 days jail, two years probation.
Cletus James Orr, 52, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 12, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Gregory John Tracy, 42, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced March 12, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Raymond Emory Campbell Jr., 55, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 12, five years prison.