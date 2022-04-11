 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Whitney Leah Keairns, 31, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced April 7, deferred judgment, four years probation.

Marc Shawn Curry, 51, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced April 1, 90 days jail, one year probation.

Gezae Hadush Kiflu, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 7, five years prison.

Chase Bryan Vanhofwegen, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced April 7, 10 years prison.

John Michael Baker, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kyra Rose Bauler, 30, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 4, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Brandon Lee Sam, 29, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced April 1, two years prison.

Ckoriea Nataya Marie Bush, 20, Omaha, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced April 4, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Carol Hills, 62, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

