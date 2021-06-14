Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Jonathan Dwayne Robinson, 41, Franklin, Louisiana, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear; sentenced June 10, five years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Dukan Gatwech Wuol, 36, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced June 11, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Jose Heriberto Vital, 44, Sergeant Bluff, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Roberto Fidel Olmos, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 20, 15 years prison.
Casey Allen Coon, 25, Sioux City, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced June 7, probation revoked, five years prison.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.