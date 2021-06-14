Latest Woodbury County court report

 Skip to main content
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Jonathan Dwayne Robinson, 41, Franklin, Louisiana, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear; sentenced June 10, five years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Dukan Gatwech Wuol, 36, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced June 11, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Jose Heriberto Vital, 44, Sergeant Bluff, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced June 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Roberto Fidel Olmos, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 20, 15 years prison.

Casey Allen Coon, 25, Sioux City, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced June 7, probation revoked, five years prison.

