Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Nathaniel Isiah Zuniga, 22, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband, providing false information to sex offender registry; sentenced June 8, five years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Jaxsen Carter Van Roekel-Davis, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

