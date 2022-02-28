Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Justin Seaton, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Yosef Tesfu Kahsay, 23, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, third-degree burglary -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 23, five years prison.
Darnell David Smith, 25, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (three counts); sentenced Feb. 21, 15 years prison.
Before Judge James Daane
Jessica Renae Sanchez, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 14, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Waylon Brown, 39, Sioux City, first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury; sentenced Feb. 18, 35 years prison.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Shantel Makayla Peterson, 25, Sioux City, eluding, second-degree theft, driving while license barred, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; sentenced Feb. 23, five years prison.