Latest Woodbury County court report

Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Justin Seaton, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Yosef Tesfu Kahsay, 23, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, third-degree burglary -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 23, five years prison.

Darnell David Smith, 25, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (three counts); sentenced Feb. 21, 15 years prison.

Before Judge James Daane

Jessica Renae Sanchez, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 14, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Waylon Brown, 39, Sioux City, first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury; sentenced Feb. 18, 35 years prison.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Shantel Makayla Peterson, 25, Sioux City, eluding, second-degree theft, driving while license barred, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; sentenced Feb. 23, five years prison.

