Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Jaison Clinkenbeard, 44, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Steven Mathes, 68, Onawa, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ashley Kay Williams, 31, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 11, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Trenton Leon Harrison, 21, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Oct. 11, five years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Cody Lee Smith, 39, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 8, two years prison.
People are also reading…
Justin Lee Miller, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 6, five years prison.
Audrey Ann Willis, 33, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense (two counts), neglect of a dependent person; sentenced Oct. 6, 12 years prison suspended, two years probation.