Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Travis Eugene Morgan, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 24, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Travis G. Ferdig, 46, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 24, five years prison.
Martellios Dwayne Cage, 34, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 22, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Bradley Ray Jarabek, 18, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance, possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 21, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Eric Tyler Slinger, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Chance Andrew Van Hofwegen, 18, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced June 16, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.
Nyibol Choul Kuach, 22, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced June 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Stephanie Marie Oligmueller, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement) -- two counts; sentenced June 22, 15 years prison.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Gezae Hadush Kiflu, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 18, five years prison, two years probation.
Luis Manuel Sanchez, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 18, five years prison, two years probation.
Bryan Padilla, 22, South Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 21, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Abdirizak Mursal Arab, 36, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced June 24, 15 years prison.