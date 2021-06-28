 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Woodbury County court report
0 Comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Travis Eugene Morgan, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 24, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Travis G. Ferdig, 46, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 24, five years prison.

Martellios Dwayne Cage, 34, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 22, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

How to protect your information from identity theft

Bradley Ray Jarabek, 18, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance, possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 21, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Eric Tyler Slinger, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Chance Andrew Van Hofwegen, 18, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced June 16, 10 years prison suspended, four years probation.

Nyibol Choul Kuach, 22, Sioux City, operating a vehicle without owner's consent; sentenced June 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Stephanie Marie Oligmueller, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement) -- two counts; sentenced June 22, 15 years prison.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Gezae Hadush Kiflu, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 18, five years prison, two years probation.

Luis Manuel Sanchez, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 18, five years prison, two years probation.

Bryan Padilla, 22, South Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced June 21, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Abdirizak Mursal Arab, 36, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced June 24, 15 years prison.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News