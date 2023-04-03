Before Judge James Daane
Joey Miguel Alberts Navarrete, 38, Sioux City, prostitution; sentenced March 31, five years prison.
Dillon Edward Spreng Smutzler, 28, Sioux City, forgery (two counts) (habitual offender enhancement), third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft, probation violations; sentenced March 30, probation revoked, 20 years prison.
Casey Joel Lillie, 35, Sioux City, manufacturing a controlled substance; sentenced March 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jalond Hills, 19, Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced March 28, five years prison.
Before Judge Steve Andreasen
Travis Arnold Couch, 31, Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 27, five years prison suspended, two years probation on drug tax stamp charge, five days jail for possession.
Raul Alfonzo Calderon Jr., 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Davonte Moore, 28, Sioux City, escape; sentenced March 23, five years prison.