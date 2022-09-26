Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison.
Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 20, 15 years prison.
Miguel Inigo Ransom, 27, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Sept. 20, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Matthew Gatwech Wuol, 38, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Sept. 20, 10 years prison.
Adrienne Simone Picotte, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison.
Noah Michael-Guy Boyles Clough, 22, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Michael Thomas Frye, 33, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 19, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Newton Gerald Dale, 36, Walthill, Nebraska, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 19, five years prison.
Before Judge James Daane
Gabriel Mejia, 32, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 24, five years prison suspended, three years probation.