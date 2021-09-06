Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Markel Denzel Williams, 26, Asburg, Mississippi, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Aug. 30, 120 days jail, one year probation.
Francisco Quezada Sierra, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 25; 10 years prison suspended, five years probation.
Kayla Marie Hausman, 30, Onawa, Iowa, forgery; sentenced Sept. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Trine Irene Kennelly, 50, Sioux City, dependent adult abuse; sentenced Aug. 28, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
John Charles Hamilton Jr., 25, Macy, Nebraska, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, eluding, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced July 19, 90 days jail.
