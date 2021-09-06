 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Markel Denzel Williams, 26, Asburg, Mississippi, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Aug. 30, 120 days jail, one year probation.

Francisco Quezada Sierra, 28, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Aug. 25; 10 years prison suspended, five years probation.

Kayla Marie Hausman, 30, Onawa, Iowa, forgery; sentenced Sept. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Trine Irene Kennelly, 50, Sioux City, dependent adult abuse; sentenced Aug. 28, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

John Charles Hamilton Jr., 25, Macy, Nebraska, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, eluding, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced July 19, 90 days jail.

