Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Dec. 5, five years prison.
Eugene Willis Garcia, 35, Sioux Falls, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- second offense, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 5, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation on drug charge, 30 days jail for OWI.
Michael Rohloff, 52, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief (two counts); sentenced Dec. 5, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Chandler Benton Archer, 23, Sioux City, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, intimidation with a dangerous weapon; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment on assault charge, five years prison suspended on weapon charge, two years probation.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Chanson Hans, 31, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Joseph Saul, 54, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 5, five years prison.