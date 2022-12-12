 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Dec. 5, five years prison.

Eugene Willis Garcia, 35, Sioux Falls, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- second offense, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 5, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation on drug charge, 30 days jail for OWI.

Michael Rohloff, 52, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief (two counts); sentenced Dec. 5, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Chandler Benton Archer, 23, Sioux City, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, intimidation with a dangerous weapon; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment on assault charge, five years prison suspended on weapon charge, two years probation.

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler

Chanson Hans, 31, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Joseph Saul, 54, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 5, five years prison.

