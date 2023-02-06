Before Judge James Daane
Dajo Grandberry, 56, Sioux City, unlawful betting, solicitation; sentenced Feb. 2, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
James Thomas White, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 30, five years prison.
Heather Louise Albright, 45, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 31, five years prison.
Bret Kinzi Seibold, 25, Sioux City, second-degree arson, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 30, 10 years prison.
Bryan Dean Goodteacher, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 30, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Nevitt Joseph Taylor, 22, Sioux City, eluding; sentenced Jan. 24, two years prison.
Nathaniel James Grant, 25, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Feb. 1, 15 years prison.
Avereus Trevon Langston, 21, Sioux City, conspiracy to commit a felony; sentenced Feb. 2, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Anthony Holmes, 27, Sioux Falls, carrying a dangerous weapon, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Feb. 2, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Saul Yobany Leon Ramos, 35, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Feb. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.