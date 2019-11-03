{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Marc Aaron Hanslip, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Oct. 31, 10 years prison.

Siouxland Crime & Courts

Latest Woodbury County court report

Delia Cortez, 55, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 31, five years prison.

Alicia Marie LaPointe, 46, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jerardo Ceja, 32, Merced, California, second-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 28, 10 years prison.

