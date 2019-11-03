Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Marc Aaron Hanslip, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Oct. 31, 10 years prison.
Delia Cortez, 55, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 31, five years prison.
Alicia Marie LaPointe, 46, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jerardo Ceja, 32, Merced, California, second-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 28, 10 years prison.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Date booked: 10/28/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/30/2019. Charges: driving with suspended license, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $7,800.
Date booked: 10/29/2019. Charges: theft 3rd, probation violation, criminal mischief, hold for South Dakota. Bond amount: $7,600.
Date booked: 10/28/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, hold for South Dakota. Bond amount: $3,000.
Date booked: 10/28/2019. Charges: probation violation, possession of drugs. Bond amount: $2,500.
Date booked: 10/29/2019. Charges: carrying concealed/dangerous weapon, trafficking stolen firearm, possession of offensive weapon. Bond amount: $12,000.
Date booked: 10/26/2019. Charges: probation violation, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $5,300.
Date booked: 10/28/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/24/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/29/2019. Charges: theft 2nd, probation violation, driving with suspended license, no vehicle insurance. Bond amount: $10,900.
Date booked: 10/29/2019. Charges: burglary 3rd, theft 2nd. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/24/2019. Charge: theft. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 10/23/2019. Charges: forgery, theft. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/25/2019. Charges: burglary, serious domestic assault, hold for U.S. Marshal. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 10/28/2019. Charges: operating without owners consent, vehicle burglary. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/23/2019. Charge: serious assault. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/29/2019. Charges: absence from custody, possession of marijuana, convict mittimus. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/23/2019. Charges: felony eluding, reckless driving, driving with suspended license. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/23/2019. Charges: felony domestic assault, false imprisonment. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/24/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/25/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 10/26/2019. Charges: robbery 1st, aggravated assault, OWI, no drivers license, failure to control. Bond amount: $25,000.
Date booked: 10/29/2019. Charges: OWI 3rd, no vehicle insurance, driving left of center. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/26/2019. Charges: OWI 3rd, driving with revoked license, driving wrong way. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/28/2019. Charges: probation violation, contempt of court. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 10/24/2019. Charge: forgery. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 10/29/2019. Charges: theft 2nd, building burglary. Bond amount: $12,000.
Date booked: 10/25/2019. Charges: driving while barred, driving with suspended license. Bond amount: $2,500.
Date booked: 10/24/2019. Charges: driving while barred, felony eluding, possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance, OWI. Bond amount: $11,500.
Date booked: 10/26/2019. Charges: serious domestic assault, hold for Texas. Bond amount: $5,500.
Date booked: 10/25/2019. Charges: serious assault, harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/23/2019. Charges: escape from custody, hold for RTF. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 10/29/2019. Charges: probation violation, providing false ID info. Bond amount: $2,000.
Date booked: 10/23/2019. Charges: possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescriptions. Bond amount: $2,000.
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.