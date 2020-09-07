 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Chad Alan Johnson, 32, Sioux City, third-degree theft, forgery; sentenced Aug. 31, deferred judgment, two years probation for forgery, 10 days jail on theft charge.

Melissa Dawn Tague, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Michael Preston White, 44, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 26, five years prison.

Julia Alexis Aldrich, 22, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Aug. 25, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Jeffery Lynn Britcher, 32, Mason City, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison.

Bradley Allen Coan, 26, Waterbury, Nebraska, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 27, five years prison.

Daylynn Sky Hamilton, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 27, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Steven Lee Hoffman, 48, Niobrara, Nebraska, interference with official acts, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 27, five years prison.

Richard Manuel Pena Jr., 21, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Aug. 27, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Anthony Dale McCauley Jr., 37, Macy, Nebraska, forgery (two counts); sentenced July 28, five years prison.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News