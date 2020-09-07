Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Chad Alan Johnson, 32, Sioux City, third-degree theft, forgery; sentenced Aug. 31, deferred judgment, two years probation for forgery, 10 days jail on theft charge.
Melissa Dawn Tague, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Michael Preston White, 44, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Aug. 26, five years prison.
Julia Alexis Aldrich, 22, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Aug. 25, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Jeffery Lynn Britcher, 32, Mason City, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 25, 15 years prison.
Bradley Allen Coan, 26, Waterbury, Nebraska, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 27, five years prison.
Daylynn Sky Hamilton, 19, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 27, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Steven Lee Hoffman, 48, Niobrara, Nebraska, interference with official acts, failure to appear; sentenced Aug. 27, five years prison.
Richard Manuel Pena Jr., 21, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Aug. 27, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Anthony Dale McCauley Jr., 37, Macy, Nebraska, forgery (two counts); sentenced July 28, five years prison.
