Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Darling Alexandra Carrillo, 19, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Nov. 12, five years prison suspended on eluding charge, 30 days jail for OWI, two years probation.
Britney Joy Vonk, 29, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 13, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Antonio Jamal Weston, 26, Sioux City, going armed with a loaded firearm, transporting a pistol in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 16, 100 days jail.
