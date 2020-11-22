 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Roger Sailer

Darling Alexandra Carrillo, 19, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Nov. 12, five years prison suspended on eluding charge, 30 days jail for OWI, two years probation.

Britney Joy Vonk, 29, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 13, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Antonio Jamal Weston, 26, Sioux City, going armed with a loaded firearm, transporting a pistol in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 16, 100 days jail.

