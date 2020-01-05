You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Tod Deck

Victor Armond Cieselski, 31, Sioux City, assault on a peace officer, carrying a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault; sentenced Dec. 31, 90 days jail for assault on peace officer, four years prison suspended, two years probation on remaining charges.

Manaen Faltai Rave, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Jan. 2, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Bidong Stephen Yak, 24, Storm Lake, Iowa, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury; sentenced Jan. 2, 60 days jail.

Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News