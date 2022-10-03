 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County Court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge James Daane

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 29, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Nathopolis Gerryl Williams, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 25, five years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Charles Junior Rowland, 29, Humboldt, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 20, five years prison suspended, five years probation.

People are also reading…

Anthony Joseph Braunger, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 26, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Elisha Lenise Dobbins, 34, Sioux Falls, eluding; sentenced Sept. 26, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Sharon Lynn Paramo, 42, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kennedy Danyel Phillips, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, assault on a peace officer, failure to appear; sentenced Sept. 27, 10 years prison.

Dillon Spreng-Smutzler, 27, Sioux City, forgery, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Darris Roddy Austin Jr., 52, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation on forgery charge, 30 days jail for theft.

Jesse Dean Helt, 30, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts), eluding; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation on possession charges, 10 days jail on OWI, eluding charges.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News