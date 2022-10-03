Latest Woodbury County Court report

Before Judge James Daane

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Sept. 29, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Nathopolis Gerryl Williams, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 25, five years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Charles Junior Rowland, 29, Humboldt, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 20, five years prison suspended, five years probation.

Anthony Joseph Braunger, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 26, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Elisha Lenise Dobbins, 34, Sioux Falls, eluding; sentenced Sept. 26, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Sharon Lynn Paramo, 42, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kennedy Danyel Phillips, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, assault on a peace officer, failure to appear; sentenced Sept. 27, 10 years prison.

Dillon Spreng-Smutzler, 27, Sioux City, forgery, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Darris Roddy Austin Jr., 52, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation on forgery charge, 30 days jail for theft.

Jesse Dean Helt, 30, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts), eluding; sentenced Sept. 23, five years prison suspended, two years probation on possession charges, 10 days jail on OWI, eluding charges.