Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Sylvester Person, 62, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced May 23, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Brenda Lee Louis, 46, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced May 25, 120 days jail, two years probation.

Rebecca Kelly, 50, Owens, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kelley Marvin Kuester, 25, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, sentenced May 19, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Before Judge James Daane

Tre' Evans Worden, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, eluding; sentenced May 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation on possession charge, 30 days day on remaining two charges.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Christopher Ray Aaron, 45, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.