Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

John Dorcey Monrroy, 25, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced July 8, five years prison.

Crystal Chandra Riemersma, 39, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced July 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jonas Henry Walker, 23, Sioux City, first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced July 7, deferred judgment on theft charge, 65 days jail on drug charge, three years probation.

