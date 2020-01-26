You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge John Ackerman

Matthew Groves, 26, Sioux City, attempted second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 23, five years prison.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Olivia Jane Beldin, 21, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 21, five years prison.

Raul Benavides, 27, Miami, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 22, 60 days jail.

Enrique Raya-Rivera, 26, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

