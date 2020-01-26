Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge John Ackerman
Matthew Groves, 26, Sioux City, attempted second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 23, five years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Olivia Jane Beldin, 21, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 21, five years prison.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Raul Benavides, 27, Miami, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 22, 60 days jail.
Enrique Raya-Rivera, 26, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Jan. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Samaritan Hospital
Hospital at 28th and Jennings streets
St. Joseph Hospital
St. Joseph's
St. John's Hospital
St. Vincent Hospital
Methodist hospital
Lutheran hospital
St. Joseph demolition, 1968
Health Mercy Air Care
Crane moves MRI
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's
Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.