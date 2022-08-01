Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Amber Joy Altena, 28, Spirit Lake, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 27, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jake Freeman Daniel O'Neill, 19, Jackson, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 26, five years prison suspended, five years probation.
Malachi Cain Bassette, 17, Winnebago, Nebraska, second-degree burglary, willful injury; sentenced July 25, 20 years prison.
Antonio Booker, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 25, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Miguel Angel Jaramillo, 34, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced July 21, five years prison.