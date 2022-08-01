 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Amber Joy Altena, 28, Spirit Lake, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 27, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Jake Freeman Daniel O'Neill, 19, Jackson, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 26, five years prison suspended, five years probation.

Malachi Cain Bassette, 17, Winnebago, Nebraska, second-degree burglary, willful injury; sentenced July 25, 20 years prison.

Antonio Booker, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 25, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge James Daane

Miguel Angel Jaramillo, 34, Sioux City, willful injury; sentenced July 21, five years prison.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: How to summer tube at Cone Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News