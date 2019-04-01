Try 3 months for $3
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Terrill Michael Henrich, 21, Hinton, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Stacey Michelle Macfarlane, 50, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 29, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Olivia Jane Beldin, 20, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced March 28, five years prison.

Jacob Michael Petty, 29, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 28, five years prison.

Mia Gianell Eaglechasing, 19, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 27, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Christina Marie Harris, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced March 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Danielle Ryan Morris, 24, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 25, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Shallya Oertwig-Smith, 23, Cheyenne, Wyoming, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 27, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Avery Kenyun Langston, 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced March 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation, seven days jail on prescription drug charge.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Natasha M. Jennesse, 33, Sioux Falls, second-degree theft, failure to appear; sentenced March 26, five years prison.

Rick Lee Fatland, 32, Rosholt, South Dakota, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 26, five years prison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court Reporter

Load comments