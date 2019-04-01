Before Judge Patrick Tott
Terrill Michael Henrich, 21, Hinton, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced March 28, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Stacey Michelle Macfarlane, 50, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 29, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Olivia Jane Beldin, 20, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced March 28, five years prison.
Jacob Michael Petty, 29, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced March 28, five years prison.
Mia Gianell Eaglechasing, 19, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 27, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Christina Marie Harris, 37, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced March 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Danielle Ryan Morris, 24, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 25, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Shallya Oertwig-Smith, 23, Cheyenne, Wyoming, second-degree burglary; sentenced March 27, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Avery Kenyun Langston, 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug; sentenced March 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation, seven days jail on prescription drug charge.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Natasha M. Jennesse, 33, Sioux Falls, second-degree theft, failure to appear; sentenced March 26, five years prison.
Rick Lee Fatland, 32, Rosholt, South Dakota, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 26, five years prison.