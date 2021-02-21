 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Brian Howard Cox, 48, Hornick, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 11, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

