Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Ricardo David Ramirez, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 19, five years prison.
Rafael Luis Cabrera Jr., 41, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 18, 15 years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Kyrese Travail Weber, 22, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced Jan. 11, 265 days jail.
Before Judge James Daane
Austin John Pate, 28, Sioux Falls, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation on drug charge, 10 days jail for OWI.
Dudley Lee Blackbird, 33, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury; sentenced Jan. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation on criminal mischief charge, 14 days for assault.