 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Ricardo David Ramirez, 24, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 19, five years prison.

Rafael Luis Cabrera Jr., 41, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 18, 15 years prison.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Kyrese Travail Weber, 22, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced Jan. 11, 265 days jail.

Before Judge James Daane

Austin John Pate, 28, Sioux Falls, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation on drug charge, 10 days jail for OWI.

People are also reading…

Dudley Lee Blackbird, 33, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury; sentenced Jan. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation on criminal mischief charge, 14 days for assault.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News