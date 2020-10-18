 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

David Eugene Tully, 42, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 1, 60 days jail.

Gregory Wayne Rossow, 63, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 2, 190 days jail.

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Loni Lee Vaselaar, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison.

Tyran John Saunsoci, 29, Sioux City, domestic abuse by strangulation; sentenced Oct. 15, two years prison.

Jason Michael Rice, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Trey Anthony Redowl, 28, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison.

Rolando Polendo, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Anthony Coop, 32, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 13, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Victor Alfonso Ceja, 29, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 14, seven days jail, one year probation.

Charles Benjamin Barker, 60, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 14, five years prison, consecutive to 20-year sentence in other cases, total 25 years prison.

Juan Andres Alvarez, 25, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced Oct. 15, 90 days jail.

Spencer man sentenced to 15 years prison on drug, gun charges
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News