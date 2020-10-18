Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
David Eugene Tully, 42, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 1, 60 days jail.
Gregory Wayne Rossow, 63, Sioux City, attempted third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 2, 190 days jail.
Before Judge Roger Sailer
Loni Lee Vaselaar, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison.
Tyran John Saunsoci, 29, Sioux City, domestic abuse by strangulation; sentenced Oct. 15, two years prison.
Jason Michael Rice, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 12, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Trey Anthony Redowl, 28, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison.
Rolando Polendo, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Anthony Coop, 32, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 13, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Victor Alfonso Ceja, 29, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 14, seven days jail, one year probation.
Charles Benjamin Barker, 60, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 14, five years prison, consecutive to 20-year sentence in other cases, total 25 years prison.
Juan Andres Alvarez, 25, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced Oct. 15, 90 days jail.
