Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Zachary Douglas Bremmer, 17, Sioux City, second-degree robbery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Nov. 18, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Meagan Jean Fourt, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Nov. 17, deferred judgment, three years probation.
John Carlos Zendejas, 43, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance (three counts); sentenced Nov. 17, five years prison.
Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Debra Perdue, 59, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 9; deferred judgment, two years probation.
Cody Christian Foster, 41, Sioux City, forgery (three counts), third-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 14, 10 years prison.
Kyle Nathan Dicus, 31, Sioux City, second-degree theft, credit card fraud; sentenced Nov. 15, seven years prison suspended, three years probation.
Mark Robert Behrens Jr., 41, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts; sentenced Nov. 13, deferred judgment on criminal mischief charge, 30 days jail for interference, two years probation.
Leatrice Rochelle Bearcomesout, 34, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison suspended on introduction charge, 65 days jail for possession, two years probation.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Devin James Lyons, 33, South Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced Nov. 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Shelton Lewis LaPointe, 32, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 14, 10 years prison.