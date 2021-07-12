Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Juan Carlos Topete-Camacho, 33, Sioux City, serious assault; sentenced July 2, 30 days jail.
Ricky Floyd Allen, 40, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 1, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Molly Lori Tyndall, 32, Council Bluffs, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 6, five years prison.
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Jason Ryan Peters, 41, Le Mars, Iowa, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft; sentenced June 30, five years prison.
