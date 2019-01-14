Try 1 month for 99¢
Before Judge Patrick Tott

Adam Noble Harding, 39, South Sioux City, possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser; sentenced Jan. 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Leonel Camarillo, 28, South Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Jan. 7, two years prison.

Troy Thunder Mallory, 31, Lincoln, Nebraska, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Jan. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Justin Daniel Goetz, 38, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 7, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Joseph Lawley, 30, South Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Jan. 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.

